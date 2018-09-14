Sertoma Beer Fest 2018 Pairs Good Beer with Good Deeds

The Sioux Falls Sertomans are well known for their desire to better the communities they work in and improve the lives of friends and neighbors who live in those places. Their very name is an acronym for "service to mankind". Their sponsorship programs in our city include: supporting a boy scout troop, a naturalization program for new citizens, and an annual Christmas party for special needs friends.

For over 100 years the Sertomans have made it their mission to educate and support those who are at risk for or impacted by hearing loss. To that end, last year they tested the hearing of over 9,000 students in the area's schools. In fact, they even fund a scholarship for students who focus on hearing impairment studies.

They've also worked with the Butterfly House, the Marine Cove and of course, their namesake, Sertoma Park.

Several years ago the Sertomans came up with the idea of pairing great beer and great deeds. That was how the Sertoma Beer Fest was born and 5 years later, it is still going strong!

Friday, October 5, at CJ Callaway's Event Center you can enjoy an evening of delicious foods paired with brews from Samuel Adams and Remedy Brewing Company . Additionally, the "Celebrity Beer" will come from Ben's Brewing Company in Yankton . Ben's beer will be served prior to the event.

Tickets are $40 each or $350 for a table of ten. They are available at the door, the evening of the event, and from any Noon Sertoma Club member who will even deliver your tickets, pick up your payment and give you a receipt!

Registration begins at 6:30 PM, tasting starts at 7:00 PM and there is also a silent auction with tons of great items, a 50/50 drawing, and door prizes.

For tickets and/or more information call 605-789-2082. You can follow the Sertomans on Facebook and online .