Man Dies from Injuries in Sioux Falls Hit and Run

A man has died after an argument with his girlfriend that culminated in a hit and run accident on Saturday night in Sioux Falls.

Sioux Falls Police Public Information Officer Sam Clemens said the 46-year old Sioux Falls man was lying unconscious in the street just after 9:00 PM near 15th Street and Charlotte Avenue.

“He was with his girlfriend and they had an argument about their relationship. She went to leave and we believe he stood in front of the car and then she started to drive (away). He jumped up on the hood and she continued to drive. As she turned (the vehicle), he rolled off the hood and then hit his head on the ground.”

The girlfriend chose to drive away from the scene leaving the man in the street. According to Clemens, the injuries are life-threatening including a head wound that caused serious bleeding on his brain.

Clemens issued a release stating that the victim died around 11:30 AM today (Monday). The victim's family chose to invoke their rights under Marsy’s Law, which means his name will not be released. Any further charges that may arise with the victim's death is pending for the time being.

Police arrested 43-year old Jayme Kaye Knudson of Sioux Falls for aggravated assault and felony hit and run. She is presumed innocent until proven guilty.