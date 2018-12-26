Serena Williams Named AP Female Athlete of the Year

As many of you know, I am a HUGE tennis fan and I can't think of a more deserving female athlete to be named the 2018 AP Athlete of the Year than Serena Williams.

The AP voters apparently agree as Serena was voted the Associated Press Female Athlete of the Year for a fifth time.

The biggest star in female tennis had another big year with a 18-6 overall record and reaching the US Open and Wimbledon Finals.

After giving birth to her first child in 2017, Williams had to have four surgeries after she developed blood clots.

That didn't keep her from returning to the court and many expect more major victories in 2019.

I have always appreciated the fact that Serena has been a global icon while dominating her sport and always bring a unprecedented desire to win.

Her ability to be at the top of her game on the court as well as a tremendous idol to other female athletes helped her once again take home the AP honor.