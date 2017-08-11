Senator John Thune Praises South Dakota’s Farmers and Ranchers

No matter where you live in South Dakota, Senator John Thune says agriculture has an impact on your life!

"It affects every community in the state regardless of how big or small. We have to do everything we can to make sure agriculture is prospering. Our producers here in South Dakota are able to do what they do best. That is very simply to feed the world."

Thune, who participated in this week's Ag Appreciation Day at the Sioux Empire Fair, says it's been a tough year for the men and women in agriculture.

"Absolutely! What we're doing right now at the fair is an opportunity to say 'thank you' to them because I, you and everybody else in this country benefit from their hard work, their toil, their labor, farming is a difficult business in any given year especially this year with the drought conditions. Agriculture needs to do well. We need to be putting policies in place that will enable the industry to prosper."

Thousands of area farmers and ranchers attended Wednesday's Ag Appreciation lunch at the Sioux Empire Fairgrounds.

