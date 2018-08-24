Sen. John McCain Will End Cancer Treatment

CNN is reporting that Senator John McCain has decided to end treatment for brain cancer. He was diagnosed in 2017. That announcement was made via a family statement:

"Last summer, Senator John McCain shared with Americans the news our family already knew: he had been diagnosed with an aggressive glioblastoma, and the prognosis was serious. In the year since, John has surpassed expectations for his survival. But the progress of disease and the inexorable advance of age render their verdict. With his usual strength of will, he has now chosen to discontinue medical treatment."

The New York Times has also reported that members of the McCain family are presently gathering in Arizona and the senator's death "is imminent."