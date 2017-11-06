Semitrailer-Pickup Crash Kills 1, Seriously Injures 1

WOLSEY, S.D. (AP) — A two-vehicle crash in Beadle County late last week killed one person and seriously injured another.

The Highway Patrol says a semitrailer failed to stop at a junction of U.S. Highways 14 and 281 north of Wolsey and collided with a pickup truck Friday afternoon.

The 18-year-old woman driving the pickup died at a Huron hospital. An 18-year-old female passenger suffered life-threatening injuries.

The 24-year-old semi driver suffered what the patrol described as minor injuries. Charges are pending against the man.

The names of the people involved weren't immediately released.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

