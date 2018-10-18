Self Defense Class in Sioux Falls Open to Public

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and there is an upcoming opportunity for the public to take a self defense class.

Fall Out Shelter Ministries and un-Defined will be presenting a professional self defense class from 6:30 pm till 8:30 pm Tuesday, October 23rd.

From the event Facebook page:

Join un-Defined, Inc & Fall Out Shelter Ministries on Tuesday, October 23rd for a professional self defense class open to the public! Physical self-defense is important; just as important is understanding how your body responds in a fearful or startling moment and how to overcome fear. This class will also address diffusing skills, stress inoculation, and emotional reaction management.

This self defense class is open to the public and will be at Trinity Baptist Church in Sioux Falls.

This class is recommended for ages 12 and up, due to some language and topics.

It is recommended you RSVP for this event by calling (605) 321-0077 or email info@undefinedyou.com

For more on information about un-Defined and their events check out their website or Facebook page.

You can also find out more about Fall Out Shelter Ministries and their upcoming classes here.

Sources: un-Defined