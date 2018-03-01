Seeing Less of KSOO on Your Facebook Page? Here’s Why and How to Fix It!

Recently our Facebook overlords made some changes to their program to put more focus on posts from your family and friends. Of course, that means you're seeing less and less of our great content. And let's face it, out stories are a lot more fun than seeing yet another picture of your third-cousin's adorable pug.

The good news is there are some thing you can do to make sure our content gets just as much face time as your distant aunt's annoyingly perfect daughter (you know the one: gets all A's on her Advanced Placement courses in high school, while taking college level classes, volunteering at the local dog shelter and finding the cure for shingles).

Here's how to make sure you get KSOO on your iPhone:

Select the three-line option in the bottom right corner in the Facebook app.

Scroll all the way down and select "Settings."

Choose "News Feed Preferences" in the pop-up menu that appears.

Click "Prioritize who to see first."

Click on the KSOO logo.

Here's how to make sure you get KSOO on your Android phone:

Click the three-line menu in the right-hand corner of the top of the app

Scroll to the bottom of the page and click "News Feed Preferences."

Select "Prioritize who to see first."

Click on the KSOO logo.

Here's how to make sure you get KSOO on desktop computer:

Select the drop-down arrow in the right-hand corner of your Facebook News Feed.

Scroll down and select "News Feed preferences."

Select "prioritize who to see first."

Click on the KSOO logo.

You can also listen to us on your radio, our online streaming player and your Alexa-enabled device.

