After serving the Sioux Falls golf community for 23 years Dakota Golf Management will not be opening the 2018 golf season at its three courses in Sioux Falls.

Landscapes Unlimited who has taken over the cities contract to manage Prairie Green, Elmwood and Kuehn Park golf courses has just announced they will take golf to the next level in Sioux Falls.

The new golf course management company has begun their work taking expert care of the three properties to ensure they are in great shape when the courses fully open this spring.

As soon as the green thaw and the snow finally gives up look for these courses to see a mad rush in setting tee times for anxious golfers.

Here's what we can expect from Landscapes Management:

Acting as stewards of the golf courses by creating programs the players enjoy, reaching out to new customers via special events, and achieving the financial goals set out by the City of Sioux Falls

Listening and responding to the needs of the players and delivering the highest level of customer service at each of the three golf courses

Building upon the prior success of the three courses through enhanced customer service, upgraded kitchen equipment, improved food and beverage options like quesadillas and flatbread pizzas, and a new EZLinks mobile tee time reservation system

Annual passes and punch passes currently available via a new user-friendly website, http://www.siouxfallsgolf.com .

