See the View 90 Feet Above Downtown Sioux Falls

In July I was at the Big Brothers Big Sisters Over the Edge fundraiser in downtown Sioux Falls. As part of the event, volunteers were repelling 90 feet down the side of the Raven building.



During my time there I was able to go up to the roof of the Raven building with the people going over the edge. While I was up there I took some great pictures of the city. It was a beautiful sunny South Dakota day and I got some great shots from high above downtown.

