It seems like summer isn't going to quietly wrap up it's 2017 visit. Friday night some strong storms moved through the eastern part of South Dakota.

North of Sioux Falls near Madison, South Dakota a storm produced a funnel that briefly touched down. The tornado was caught in the above video by Sara Campos, and shared by the National Weather Service on Twitter , near Winfred, SD which is about 18 miles west of Madison.

