See the History of Toys at Sioux Falls Old Courthouse Museum

If you've lived in Sioux Falls for a long time like me, you will undoubtedly remember the old Roy Nyberg Ace Hardware toy commercials around Christmas time that always began with toys, toys, toys!

Well, if you're into toys, you'll be into this news. Just in time for Christmas, the Old Courthouse Museum in Downtown Sioux Falls is featuring an exhibit right now that focuses on toys from the 1800s to the 1990s.

As KSFY TV reports , toys have been around for thousands of years, but society didn't begin to use them for childhood development and entertainment until the 1800s.

Thanks to technology toys have definitely changed over the years. I can remember as a kid being mesmerized by my 1970s loop the loop Mattel Hot Wheels Track. These days, that thing is about as antiquated as having to pay for long distance phone charges.

Regardless of the decade or century for that matter, there's nothing like a toy to help bring great joy to a girl and a boy, especially around the Christmas season.

You can relive a ton of great memories right now by strolling down the memory lane of toys at the Old Courthouse Museum. According to KSFY , the exhibit is open every Monday through Wednesday and Friday from 8:00 AM until 5:00 PM; Thursday from 8:00 AM until 9:00 PM; Saturday from 9:00 AM until 5:00 PM; and Sunday from 12:00 PM until 5:00 PM.

Grab the kids and take a look at the complete toy story history. Admission is free.

Source: KSFY TV