Former South Dakota State tight end Dallas Goedert made sure to make the most of his first NFL preseason game by grabbing a touchdown.

The 6'5 2nd round pick of the Eagles received some reps during the first half of the Eagles first preseason game against the Steelers. One of those included a nice 15-yard touchdown reception from quarterback Nate Sudfeld.

He was the first Eagles player to score points this season following Philadelphia being shutout in the first quarter.

The Britton, South Dakota native caught 21 touchdowns during his time with South Dakota State. Goedert was drafted with the 49th pick in the 2018 NFL Draft this past April. He is currently listed as Philadelphia's second string tight end behind Zach Ertz.

Philadelphia will play New England, Cleveland, and the New York Jets to round out their preseason schedule. They will open the NFL season on Thursday, September 6 when they host the Atlanta Falcons.

