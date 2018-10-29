If it seems like you are hearing about shooting incidents around the United States almost every day. And that's because there are shooting incidents around the United States every day.

I had no idea just how pervasive gun violence is in the U.S. To put it in perspective check out some of this data gathered by gunviolencearchive.org. In the map below you can see the locations of the 47,475 gun incidents so far in the United States this year alone.

Other gun involved facts from gunviolencearchive.org.

Number of Deaths - 12,056

Number of Injuries - 23,500

Number of Children Killed or Injured - 553

Number of Teens Killed or Injured – 2,338

Mass Shootings – 297

Officer Shot or Killed – 244

Officer Subject Shot or Killed – 1,767

Unintentional Shooting – 1,321

Gun Violence Archive (GVA) is a not for profit corporation formed in 2013 to provide free online public access to accurate information about gun-related violence in the United States. GVA will collect and check for accuracy, comprehensive information about gun-related violence in the U.S. and then post and disseminate it online.