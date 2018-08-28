It wasn't that long ago that those of us in the Upper Midwest were breathing a sigh of relief when the Old Farmer's Almanac predicted a wet winter for our neck of the woods, although with above normal temperatures. Sounds like less snow to me!

But turns out there are several opinions on our upcoming weather, including the predictions of another similarly named publication, with a totally different prognosis for what the winter holds for South Dakota.

Farmers Almanac

The Farmers' Almanac 2018-19 winter outlook map uses words very few of us want to hear in this part of the world. Words like 'teeth-chattering cold' and plentiful snow'. This was NOT the second opinion I was hoping for!

I suppose it is quite possible that all this really proves is that long term weather forecasting is a crap shoot at best.

I'm not planning on getting rid of my show blower anytime soon.

