Second Arrest in Bakker Park Shooting of Sioux Falls Teen

A second arrest in the death of a 17 year old Sioux Falls boy was executed by police on Tuesday (September 12) without incident according to Sioux Falls Police Officer Sam Clemens in a released statement.

"A Lincoln County Grand Jury indicted 16 year old Jaden Lynn Carmel on September 12, 2017, for Aiding and Abetting Murder First Degree, Aiding and Abetting Robbery First Degree, and Aiding and Abetting Aggravated Assault." Said Clemens. "A warrant was issued for Jaden Carmel with a bond in the amount of $500,000.00 cash only."

The 16 year old was charged in adult court, as permitted by law due to the serious nature of the crime.

The shooting of the 17 year old on August 28 in Bakker Park is believed to be drug related.

Clemens says this is the second arrest.

"Earlier in the homicide investigation, Dylan Michael Holler, an 18 year old Sioux Falls resident, was arrested for Murder First Degree, Robbery First Degree, and Aggravated Assault."

