Sears Closing 72 More Stores – Including the Sioux Falls Store

Sears stores continue to try to find its place in the retail world of 2018. Thursday (May 31) Sears Holdings announced that in response to a 30% sales drop, the company will be closing 72 more stores this year. This round of closures will include the Sioux Falls store in the Empire Mall. The company says that the store will close in late June.

In a statement Sears said, "As part of our ongoing efforts to streamline the Company's operations and focus on our Best Stores, we have identified approximately 100 non-profitable stores...We continue to evaluate our network of stores, which are a critical component in our transformation, and will make further adjustments as needed and as warranted."

Two stores in Minnesota, in Duluth and Brooklyn Center, and the Sears in Grand Forks, North Dakota will also close. Kmarts in Duluth and Davenport, Iowa will also be closing.

You can see the full list HERE.

Sears Holdings, which includes Sears and Kmart retail stores have been closing hundred of stores over the last few years. The last Kmart in Sioux Falls closed in early 2017. The Sears location in the Empire Mall is the last Sears retail location in South Dakota. The store in Rapid City closed earlier this year.

This will be the second large store to close in the Empire Mall in recent months. Yonkers announced in April that its store in Sioux Falls will be closing. The Sioux Falls Toys-r-Us located near the mall campus also closed this spring.

