Search is On For Driver Who Rammed Police Car Twice

Police are looking for a suspect who rammed his vehicle into a police car twice before fleeing the scene.

On Saturday (December 9) just before midnight, police tried to stop a car when it was seen driving at a high rate of speed on North Prairie Avenue in Sioux Falls. When the vehicle did pull over for the flashing lights, the driver and passengers initially ran.

A short time later, the driver returned, jumped back in the car and put it in reverse, hitting the officers' car two times. One officer narrowly escaped being hit before the suspect drove away. The investigation continues as police did get the license plate information.

If you have any tips that could be helpful in locating the driver or passengers of the suspect vehicle, please contact police at their non-emergency number at 367-7000, or remain anonymous when you contact Crime Stoppers of the Sioux Empire at 367-7007 or submit a tip on the Crimestoppers website .