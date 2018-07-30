The search is intensifying for a missing Iowa college student who's been missing for nearly two weeks. Investigators are now calling the disappearance of Mollie Tibbetts as "suspicious." She was last seen on July 18 when she left to go jogging.

Over the weekend, investigators wrapped up their search of a hog farm they spent days combing, looking for any evidence that TIbbetts was there. But as of this morning (7/30) there are still no signs of the 20-year-old University of Iowa student's whereabouts.

The pig farm is near Guernsey, about 15 minutes from Tibbetts' hometown of Brooklyn, Iowa. Tibbetts was last seen the evening of July 18 jogging near the Brooklyn home of her boyfriend, where she was staying to watch his dogs while he was out of town.

Richard Rahn is with the Iowa Division of Criminal investigation. "At this point we don't know her exact whereabouts. We are hopeful that she is still alive, and so we will continue to think that way until told otherwise."

Authorities say Tibbetts' boyfriend has been ruled out as a suspect. Investigators are now hoping digital information from Tibbett's social media apps, as well as her FitBit, will eventually lead them to her location. They do admit, however, that as more time passes without finding her, they increasingly suspect she was abducted.

Source: Associated Press

See Also:

Sign Up for the Our Newsletter Enter your email to receive the latest news and information directly to your inbox! Name * First Last

Email *

​