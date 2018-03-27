SDSU’s Mike Daum Named Honorable Mention All American

SDSU's Mike Daum had amazing 2017-2018 season and individually was as "Dauminating" as any player in college basketball.

Daum averaged a double double with 23.9 PPG and 10.3 RPG for the Jackrabbits.

On Tuesday, Daum was named a honorable mention All-American as the list was announced.

In addition to the individual success, Daum was the catalyst for SDSU returning to the NCAA Tournament once again with a Summit League Tournament Championship.

When talking to NBA scouts and personnel, you get mixed opinions on whether or not Daum should test the NBA waters and that mainly comes from his body type and concerns about his defense.

The positives clearly outweigh any perceived negatives and eventually he will become a professional basketball player. Whether that is this year or next year is still yet to be determined.

