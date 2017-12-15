SDSU to Play James Madison on ESPNU in FCS Playoffs Saturday

It has been a long year of college football and in the FCS Playoffs, it is down to four.

South Dakota State advanced past New Hampshire with ease on Saturday in Brookings, with a 56-14 win and now will travel to take on James Madison this week in the semi finals.

James Madison will play host on Saturday at 3:30 pm CT at Bridgeforth Stadium in Harrisonburg, VA.

The game will be televised on ESPNU.

James Madison is the defending National Champion and the top seed in the playoffs.

North Dakota State will host Sam Houston State in the Fargo Dome in the other side of the semi finals.