SDSU Planning a Smoke Free Campus By Start of 2018

If you're a smoker and attend SDSU or work on the school's campus, you better smoke 'em if you got 'em, because soon you won't be able to.

KSFY TV is reporting that the SDSU campus is about to become smoke free.

According to KSFY TV , South Dakota State University President Barry Dunn informed students this week that SDSU is in the process of approving a policy that will make the school's campus smoke and tobacco free by the start of 2018.

The ground work for the new plan started back in August when Dunn emailed students and staff requesting their input on a proposed smoke and tobacco free campus. Dunn told KSFY TV , he received "overwhelming" support for the idea.

At that point, Dunn asked the Office of General Counsel to start taking the necessary steps for the university to adopt such a policy.

SDSU hopes by going smoke, and tobacco free, they'll be providing a much healthier environment for everyone who attends, works, and visits the school.

Source: KSFY TV

