SDSU Football Sees Their Historic Season Come to an End

The South Dakota State football team did something they had never done before and that was make it to the semi finals of the FCS Playoffs, but unfortunately that is where their historic run has come to an end.

It was way too much James Madison on Saturday as they beat the Jacks 51-16 and advance to the National Championship game against North Dakota State.

SDSU turned the football over 10 times in rout to the loss and really didn't have a chance to catch up after giving up 30 points in the third quarter.

James Madison ended the day with 463 yards of total offense and dominated all three areas of the game.

SDSU ends their season with a 11-3 record.