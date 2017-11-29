Both SDSU and USD Will Play Their Playoff Games on ESPN3

Saturday is going to be a big day for the state of South Dakota as both the University of South Dakota and South Dakota State University will be playing FCS Playoff games.

USD will be on the road against Sam Houston State while SDSU will host the University of Northern Iowa.

Both games will be played at 2pm on Saturday and both will be shown on ESPN3 and on the ESPN App.

Additionally, bars and restaurants throughout the region will be playing the games on their TV's including Beef O Brady's in Sioux Falls who will be hosting a USD watch party as not only will the football team be in action, but the USD men's basketball team will be playing Duke on ESPN2 at 2:30pm.

Good luck to both South Dakota schools!