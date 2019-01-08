The executive staff of the South Dakota High School Activities Association has recommended postponing the start of six-man football in South Dakota.

It has been discussed over the last couple of years to add six-man high school football in South Dakota. The SDHSAA Board of Directors approved the addition of the class back in June 2018. The start of the six-man football class was to begin in 2019 and continue through 2020 on the first class alignment.

But now as the time draws near for schools to announce their intentions to join the six-man ranks, there aren't enough showing interest. The SDHSAA sent out a press release detailing the recommendation to postpone the addition of the class.

“When surveyed in 2017, over 40 schools from our membership indicated an interest in the addition of six-man football beginning with the 2019 season," Assistant Executive Director John Krogstrand said in a statement. “Over twenty school districts had serious conversations about going the six-man route for this coming fall. Despite that, only a handful have indicated a serious commitment to participating in six-man for the upcoming two seasons. We feel it is best to suspend the addition of a six-man football class for the time being, and continue with our current classification structure and regulations.”

The SDHSAA Board of Directors Meeting will take place on Wednesday, January 16. The recommendation will be discussed and then voted on. The current classification structure would consist of four 11-man classes and three nine-man classes.