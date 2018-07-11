Sioux Falls SculptureWalk Deemed Trip Advisor Hall of Fame Worthy

SculptureWalk in downtown Sioux Falls has received a nice honor from the folks at Trip Advisor. The outdoor art display has been named to the website's hall of fame. In order to achieve that status, a destination has to be a top attraction on the website for five years in a row - something the SculptureWalk Art Show just achieved.

If you haven't had a chance to take in this year's SculptureWalk, the organization is celebrating 15 years this year. There are more than 55 sculptures to see on this year's display created by artists from all over the world. All the sculptures are for sale - six of which have already been purchased.

Jim Clark, who is the founder of SculptureWalk, walks around every morning to check on the sculptures. He also cleans some of the sculptures daily - one of which is the "Mushroom" in front of the Phillips Avenue Diner. It's made out of stainless steel and he says it can get dirty with fingerprints so he has to clean it frequently.

Clark is also the one who got the ball rolling on the Arc of Dreams. He and another artist wanted to do something special for the 10th anniversary of the SculptureWalk. The two threw around a few ideas, which eventually evolved into Dale Lamphere's Arc of Dreams. It took five years to get enough money to make the sculpture a reality.

Once installed, the Arc of Dreams will eventually stretch across the Big Sioux River in downtown Sioux Falls. Clark says the arc is currently being worked on in Denver, Colorado and if everything goes according to plan he expects it to be up and complete by the end of October of this year.

See Also:

Sign Up for the Our Newsletter Enter your email to receive the latest news and information directly to your inbox! Name * First Last

Email *