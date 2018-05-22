Scratch-and-Sniff Postage Stamps Coming in June

The stamp you place on the next letter you mail just might have the aroma of a summer treat.

The U.S. Postal Service announced Monday, (May 21) that it plans to roll out scratch-and-sniff stamps starting in June. According to KDLT TV, the new scratch-and-sniff stamps will feature illustrations of ice pops just in time for the warm summer months ahead. The Postal Service claims the new stamps will add the "sweet scent of summer” to letters.

The new scratch-and-sniff frozen treats stamps will come in booklets of 20 and will showcase watercolor illustrations by California artist Margaret Berg. KDLT TV reports there will be a total of 10 different stamp designs that include different frozen treat smells. All the stamps will feature the words "Forever" and "USA" at the bottom of each stamp.

The Postal Service plans to unveil the new scratch-and-sniff stamps at the Thinkery Children's Museum in Austin, Texas on Wednesday, (June 20).

The new stamps can be pre-ordered here after their debut.

Source: KDLT TV

