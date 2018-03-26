Scotty McCreery Coming to Sioux Empire Fair
I got a chance a while back to ask Scotty McCreery a few questions before one of his concerts.
Sometimes when you admire an artist from the wings and then you get to talk with them their answers either make you enjoy them a little more or a little less.
In the case of Scotty's honest and sense of humor I enjoy the guy even more than before, because you always root for people you like.
I saw this morning from the Sioux Empire Fair's press release Scotty will be bringing his like able personality, and country music talent to Sioux Falls this summer:
From the Sioux Empire Fair's press release:
The Sioux Empire Fair is excited to welcome country artist SCOTTY McCREERY to the Campbell’s Main Stage on Saturday, August 4, 2018. The show is FREE with paid fair admission! Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for children ages 6 - 12, and free for children ages 5 and under. McCreery just released his newest album Seasons Change earlier this month, featuring his first ever No. 1 hit, the Gold-certified “Five More Minutes” and his new single, ‘This is It,” which tells the story of his recent engagement.
SCOTTY McCREERY joins the Campbell’s Main Stage series of Hairball, Trace Adkins, Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias and Casey Donahew Band with High Valley and Craig Campbell.
As I type there is still snow outside my window, so I look forward to warmer weather, fair food, and the sounds of country music lofting through the grandstand.
