Superintendent Joel Jorgenson sent an email to parents in the district Wednesday morning. It advised parents that schools are going into a "Perimeter Secure" mode.

According to the email, which was obtained by KSFY News, the school district received information from the Lake County Sheriff's Office "of a concerning nature."

Jorgenson, along with Madison Police Chief Justin Meyer and Sheriff Tim Walburg, issued a statement to KSFY News saying authorities are investigating a report of a concerning text message that was received by a Lake County resident.

According to the statement, "There has been no direct threats to the students, staff, or schools however in today’s environment we wanted to ensure the safety of students and staff. The investigation is ongoing and updates will be provided as the situation unfolds."