Schools in Madison No Longer on Lockdown Following Suspicious Text
UPDATE: The Madison Central School District is no longer under lockdown after a text message that was sent to the wrong person resulted in cause for concern.
According to KSFY TV, "the message was sent by accident to a Lake County resident who alerted authorities who then alerted school officials, Jorgenson said. It was discovered that the message did not relate to the school district but pertained to law enforcement activity outside the school, Jorgenson said."
Word coming out of Madison, South Dakota that the Madison Central School District was placed on an elevated security status Wednesday morning as a precautionary measure.
KSFY TV is reporting that:
Superintendent Joel Jorgenson sent an email to parents in the district Wednesday morning. It advised parents that schools are going into a "Perimeter Secure" mode.
According to the email, which was obtained by KSFY News, the school district received information from the Lake County Sheriff's Office "of a concerning nature."
Jorgenson, along with Madison Police Chief Justin Meyer and Sheriff Tim Walburg, issued a statement to KSFY News saying authorities are investigating a report of a concerning text message that was received by a Lake County resident.
According to the statement, "There has been no direct threats to the students, staff, or schools however in today’s environment we wanted to ensure the safety of students and staff. The investigation is ongoing and updates will be provided as the situation unfolds."
Authorities are currently investigating the situation.
