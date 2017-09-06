School Bus Crash in Sioux Falls
A school bus driver received a citation in Sioux Falls after a collision with a car in front of it. The crash happened near 22nd St and Cleveland Ave yesterday morning (September 7) at 7:40 AM.
A Ford Focus and a 2017 Bluebird School Bus were both traveling south on Cleveland Ave in Sioux Falls according to officer Sam Clemens.
"The Ford slowed to make a left turn and the bus was unable to stop in time," said Clemens. "The Ford received $2,000 damage and the bus received $2,500 damage."
According to officer Sam Clemens, the driver of the bus was issued a citation for following too closely.
There were no injuries.
