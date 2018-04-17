Scheifele, Hellebuyck Lead Jets past Wild 2-0, for 3-1 Lead

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Connor Hellebuyck bounced back in a big way, just as the Winnipeg Jets were expecting.

The 24-year-old goalie turned aside every shot Minnesota could muster, shoving the Wild to the brink of elimination.

Mark Scheifele scored both goals for Winnipeg and Hellebuyck made 30 saves for his seventh shutout this season, as the Jets beat the Wild 2-0 on Tuesday night to take a 3-1 lead in the first-round playoff series.

Scheifele scored with 28 seconds left in the first period, spoiling a fine performance on the other end by Wild goalie Devan Dubnyk, and tacked on an empty-netter with 11 seconds remaining.

The Wild, now without star left wing Zach Parise because of a broken sternum suffered late in Game 3, must now win in Winnipeg in Game 5 on Friday night to extend their season.

