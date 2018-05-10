When you think of your personal passions do water sports come to mind? How about fishing? And don't forget camping! Oh yeah! Sign me up for all three.

I hope you can join us for the Scheels Outdoor Expo this weekend in Sioux Falls. On Saturday and Sunday (May 12 and 13) you'll have to see for yourself the amazing new products to get your fun-on this summer. And I mean some of the hottest and coolest toys ever.

Like the new Wake Boarding Rail Jam that will demo'd by top pro riders.

When it comes to outdoor fun Scheels is the leader name brand equipment. If you want to kayak the Big Sioux or the Missouri River check out the Perception Wave 10. Need to keep things cold for the weekend then invest in your first YETI cooler. Oh and since this is Mother's Day weekend go all out and make sure mom is set for her outdoor fun.

There is one guy I'd like you to track down. His name is Travis. He was the fishing department manager for a long time and they promoted him. Travis will be strolling around the Outdoor Expo this weekend and when you see him make sure to ask about hunting and fishing. He's a wealth of information.

Have a blast!

See Also: