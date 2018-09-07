Schedule Released for Trump Sioux Falls Visit

President Donald Trump is going to be in Sioux Falls today (September 7). He is stopping in Sioux Falls to raise funds for gubernatorial candidate Kristi Noem. But the stop is going to be a brief one.

The event is not open to the public. Ticket for the event were $500 each and $5,000 if you want a picture with the President.

According to the Sioux Falls Argus Leader here is the itinerary:

2:55 PM -- Air Force One with lands at the Sioux Falls Regional Airport

3:05 PM -- Trump departs the airport to the convention center. The exact route of the motorcade hasn't been confirmed.

3:15 PM -- Trump arrives at the convention center near the Denny Sanford Premier Center

3:20 PM -- Trump hosts a roundtable with supporters at the convention center

4:30 PM -- President Trump delivers remarks at the reception at the convention center

5:05 PM -- Trump and the motorcade depart the convention center en route to the airport

5:15 PM -- Trump arrives at the airport.

5:25 PM -- Air Force One departs Sioux Falls for Andrews Air Force Base.

