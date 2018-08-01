Scam Warning for South Dakota Truckers

The South Dakota Department of Revenue is sounding the alarm about a potential scam that could hurt people working in the trucking industry.

Officials are urging that people use caution if they do business with an outfit that goes by the name South Dakota Trucks. There are question about the legitimacy, and even existence, of the business.

The Department of Revenue says that according to its website, South Dakota Trucks is located in Rapid City, but the agency’s investigation has concluded that there is no such business at the address listed.

Officials add that the company’s website features an inventory of trucks, trailers and more. The Department of Revenue’s motor vehicle division determined that this inventory is already titled in other states through various motor vehicle dealers.

The Department of Revenue says that if someone has questions about the validity of a vehicle featured on the website, contact the motor vehicle division by phone at 605-773-3541.

See Also: