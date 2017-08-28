Saying Goodbye to Bucks
Bucks had its last rodeo. The bar/dance club that had been open for 25 years in Sioux Falls said goodbye with a bang.
I knew I wasn't going to be in town for the very last Saturday night festivities so I went to say my goodbyes on Friday.
After the gym, a couple friends and I went for our last drink. It may have been because I had just worked out or the fact that it was just $1 or the fact that it was a sentimental last beer, but it was delicious.
We only stayed for a brief time, but it was long enough to say goodbye. I even hugged the gas pump outside goodbye.
This morning on the show, we asked listeners to tell us their favorite Bucks stories. They got interesting to say the least.
- I never really hung out at Buck's but did have a boyfriend who cheated on me with one of the waitresses Buck's. and come to find out she was married. somehow the husband found out or maybe I called him LOL
- I once saw somebody pee in the middle of the dance floor on Halloween it was awful
- One time I was sitting at a table against the wall and there was a table full of girls behind us also against the wall. One girl leaned over and looked under the table, threw up, and then came back up and kept drinking her beer.
- Best memory at bucks was when I meet my fiancé!!
- I walked home from Bucks I lived at 41st and Kiwanis... we left at 1:30 got to my place at 3:30 we don't have a clue what we did
- Bucks story/stories - husband asked me to be his gf on the bucks dance floor at bitterball, on my bachelorette party got a check list to do random stuff sooo I gave my bra to dj and took a body shot off the biggest hairiest man my friends could find. Not the proudest moments in my life , but made some memories
What's your Bucks memory?
