There's something special about the taste of squeaky fresh Dimock Dairy Cheese. Dimock, South Dakota is located between Parkston and Mitchell on Highway 37. Dimock Dairy is celebrating 86 years of making cheese with a party on Saturday, June 10, 2017.

The oldest cheese plant in South Dakota will have a party on Main Street in Dimock from 12:00 PM - 6:00 PM. There will be a big tent with live music from Mogen's Heroes from 12:00 PM - 3:00 PM. Bring your appetite, because the KC's will be serving grilled burgers, hot dogs and pork loin. The best part about the celebration, in my opinion, will be the cheese curds made with Dimock Cheese. The kids can enjoy the inflatables while the adults sip on wine and cold beer.

The store will have several specials on cheese that day. Definitely stock up on the spreads. They're great with crackers, soft pretzels or on a vegetable tray. My favorite flavor of spread is the mild cheddar, but if you're more adventurous, you could try the horseradish, habanero, jalapeno pepper or nacho.

Check out their Facebook page for more details.