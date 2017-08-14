Save the Date for the Sioux Falls Chamber Annual Meeting

You'll want to mark Tuesday October 24 on your calendar. That's when the Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce will host its 111th annual meeting at the Convention Center.

At the meeting the Chamber will share its priorities for the upcoming year, acknowledge the out-going directors and install Steve Van Buskirk as incoming chair.

If you're a chamber member look for your invitation in the mail shortly after Labor Day. The featured speaker for this year's event will be announced then.