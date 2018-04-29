Saturday Fires Keep Sioux Falls Fire Rescue Hard at Work

Two house fires within an hour of each other on Saturday (April 28) had crews demonstrating their diligent work to respond to Sioux Falls residents.

Fire Rescue responded to the first house fire at 8:40 AM at 5004 W. Omega Place in Sioux Falls. Several neighbors called 911 to report smoke and flames coming from a manufactured home.

When crews arrived the fire was fully involved. A sweep through the structure confirmed that no one was home, however several pets were overcome by the fire, according to a statement from Sioux Falls fire rescue.

"The home sustained heavy fire and smoke damage throughout. There was no report of injuries to occupants, bystanders, or responders. The cause of the fire is still under investigation."

A second call for a house fire came in just about an hour after the first, at 9:50 AM at an apartment complex at 1905 West 42nd Street in Sioux Falls.

"Fire Rescue units arrived on scene to find normal conditions, however on their interior search smoke and fire were located in one of the apartments. The fire was quickly extinguished. The fire was confined to its room of origin with minor smoke damage to the rest of the apartment," said Sioux Falls Fire Rescue in a statement.

It was the smoke detectors that alerted those who lived in the apartment that there was a problem. Fire crews said everyone left the building when the alarms went off. There were no injuries and the cause of the fire continues to be investigated.

