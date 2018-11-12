Santa Sensory Friendly Play Date at Children’s Museum

Santa loves all children and most children love Santa. But not all children can tolerate the hubbub that ensues when Santa is around. The bright lights, loud music, and crowded environment can be extremely difficult for children with autism or sensory processing disorder.

There is going to be a very special day for children with these issues, coming up on Sunday, December 16, at the Children's Museum of South Dakota in Brookings ( 521 4th Street ). This low-sensory playtime from 10 to Noon offers a calmer, less crowded experience for children and families.

They can explore the museum's exhibits, Santa will be available for photos, he'll also be reading stories, as well as chatting, playing and coloring with the kids. So make sure they bring their holiday lists.

Guests can create their own holiday cards for friends and family in the Art Studio. There will be designated quiet rooms, adaptive equipment and art tools, and service animals are welcome.

Admission to this event is $8 for adults and children, children under 1-year-old are free. Children must be accompanied by an adult ( 16 or older ). Reservations are preferred but not required.

For more information on Sensory Friendly Playdays ( which are actually held year round ), call 605-692-6700 extension 0. You can also follow the Children's Museum of South Dakota online and on Facebook .