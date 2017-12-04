Instead of redemption the Sioux Falls Skyforce turned in a second consecutive subpar third quarter to lose 116-95 against Santa Cruz Sunday evening.

The two teams renewed acquaintances in a different setting after the Warriors (9-5) pulled off the victory as the visitor on Friday night. Between both games the Skyforce (5-6) were outscored in the third quarter 64-30.

One other similarity pertaining to both games, the shooting disparity between the two teams was about the same. Santa Cruz converted about half their shots while the ‘Force were closer to making only a third of their attempts.

Six Santa Cruz players scored in double digits led by Quinn Cook (26 points) and Damian Jones (23 points, 16 rebounds). Erik McCree was top man for Sioux Falls with 24 points and 10 rebounds.

Next time on the court for Santa Cruz will be a date in Austin on Thursday. Sioux Falls plays game two of their road trip on Wednesday night against the expansion Agua Caliente Clippers.

