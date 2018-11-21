Santa and his Reindeer’s Coming to Lewis Drug Stores This Weekend

This weekend is one of the busiest shopping days of the season and one special person is making a trip down from the north pole to check for himself who is on his naughty or nice list.

Santa is coming to town and he's bringing his 8 tiny reindeers to 6 different Lewis Drug stores. It's the 11th Annual Reindeer Event. As you can see in the picture above, Santa will be at two locations starting on Friday. Make sure you get there early to get a good spot in line. Start the holiday season off right and meet Santa and his real reindeers this weekend at Lewis. It's one of their most popular events, you won't want to miss it!

Here are some little-known facts about these reindeer:

1. Reindeer are the only breed of deer where the females grow antlers. The bulls have bigger horns but they shed them at the end of fall.

2. They have large feet to make it easier to move through the snow.

3. Reindeer have extra-insulating hollow fur, so while they appear soft they are actually very coarse.