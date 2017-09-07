Sanaa's Gourmet in Sioux Falls, will be serving up a dinner buffet to benefit victims of Hurricane Harvey.

Sanaa's Gourmet is one of those places that whenever I see someone post about eating there, or a special they are having I remember how much I love their food.

Sanaa's Gourmet is a must try when it comes to delicious downtown places to eat, and this weekend you can enjoy the food and help people out at the same time.

Saturday (September 9) from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM Sanaa's Gourmet will be having a dinner buffet to benefit victims of Hurricane Harvey.

With a $10 minimum, you will be treating your taste buds and helping your fellow humans, all proceeds go to the Houston Texas Food Bank.

See Also