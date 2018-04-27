Sanford Sports Complex Adding Multi-Use Sports Field

Rugby players and fans are exited for their new sports field.

With the announcement by Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation the excitement of a new multi-use sports field at Sanford Sports Complex has those rugby fans ecstatic! I never knew there was that much interest for the sport. But if you ever drove by Marion Park on a weekend you'd see firsthand.

“This new field will be a great addition to the Sanford Sports Complex, creating more space to host a variety of activities.” ~ Mike Patten, Park Development Specialist

The project will cost approximately $181,000. The new field is being constructed in collaboration with a large Public Works storm water improvement project in western Sioux Falls.

It will create significant improvements to drainage in the Marion Park neighborhood, construct a new sports field at Sanford Sports Complex, and make exciting upgrades to Marion Park. Improvements at Marion Park will begin later this summer.

