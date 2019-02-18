Sanford POWER Volleyball Academy Offering Year-round Lessons

The Sanford POWER Volleyball Academy offers year-round lessons to players of all ages who are looking to sharpen their skills before the next big season.

Players can choose between private one-on-one sessions, semi-private sessions with two-three players and small group sessions with up to seven players.

Sanford POWER Volleyball Academy lessons focus on a wide variety of skills, such as passing, setting, and serving and are dedicated to helping every player improve and become the best volleyball player they can be.

About Sanford POWER

Sanford POWER is the region’s most well established Sports Performance Training Program. Our goal is to improve athletic performance by stressing the principles of proper functional movement through customized programming based on an individual’s specific needs.

The integrated focus of our professional staff can help maximize an athlete’s potential improvement with their strength, speed, power, and agility. In addition, we have the resources to identify those keys components of nutrition, hydration, and biomechanics to deliver the most comprehensive program available while reducing the incidence of injury.

Our certified strength coaches, along with our orthopedic physicians, physical therapists, certified athletic trainers, sports nutritionist and the Sanford Sports Science Institute (SSSI), offer the most integrated and comprehensive sports performance programming available to athletes of all ages and skill levels.