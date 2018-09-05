Sanford POWER Runners Program Benefiting Sioux Falls Residents

Sioux Falls area residents that are looking at getting into running, or those that are avid runners, have the chance to improve using the Sanford POWER Runners Program.

The Sanford POWER Runners Program is specifically designed for Sioux Falls residents. Beginners or advanced runners have the opportunity to improve strength, running economy, and also prevent overuse injuries. A nutrition educational presentation on the specific needs of runners is included in the Sanford POWER Runners Program.

Classes are offered on Thursday's at the Sanford Fieldhouse in Sioux Falls. The sessions are split into two different timeframes with one class offered from 5:30-6:30 AM, and the other session from 7:00-8:00 PM. These times are good through the fall and winter of 2018.

The Sanford POWER Runners Program is another great opportunity for adults and kids offered in Sioux Falls. Sanford POWER also runs adult circuit classes during the week, a Sanford POWER Volleyball Academy , and the Sanford Middle School POWER Program .

More information and registration for the Sanford POWER Runners Program can be found online through Sanford POWER .

About Sanford POWER

Sanford POWER is the region’s most well established Sports Performance Training Program. Our goal is to improve athletic performance by stressing the principles of proper functional movement through customized programming based on an individual’s specific needs.

The integrated focus of our professional staff can help maximize an athlete’s potential improvement with their strength, speed, power, and agility. In addition, we have the resources to identify those keys components of nutrition, hydration, and biomechanics to deliver the most comprehensive program available while reducing the incidence of injury.

Our certified strength coaches, along with our orthopedic physicians, physical therapists, certified athletic trainers, sports nutritionist and the Sanford Sports Science Institute (SSSI), offer the most integrated and comprehensive sports performance programming available to athletes of all ages and skill levels.