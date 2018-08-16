Sanford POWER Middle School Program Preparing Kids for Next Level

Sanford POWER is helping middle school athletes take the next step in their athletic journey with a program aimed at development.

The Sanford POWER Middle School Program is open to youth athletes in grades 5-8. Three times per week, athletes are able to meet and work on their basic fundamentals and movement. These are not sport-specific workouts and are open to all athletes.

Each session runs for one hour from 6:30-7:30 PM on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday at the Sanford Fieldhouse in Sioux Falls. Classes will run June 4 through August 4, with the only exceptions being no classes July 2-6. During the hour, the focus will be placed on:

Mastering basic movement skills in a supportive and fun environment

Jumping, landing, deceleration, spatial awareness, body control, and balance

Sanford Knee Injury Prevention Program exercises performed

Sanford SCOREPRO Biomechanical Movement Assessment including in the program. Results sent to parents and athletes.

Strength/ Speed/ Agility exercises (age appropriate)

Let your student-athlete grow and take the next steps by enrolling them in the Sanford POWER Middle School Program !

About Sanford POWER

Sanford POWER is the region’s most well established Sports Performance Training Program. Our goal is to improve athletic performance by stressing the principles of proper functional movement through customized programming based on an individual’s specific needs.

The integrated focus of our professional staff can help maximize an athlete’s potential improvement with their strength, speed, power, and agility. In addition, we have the resources to identify those keys components of nutrition, hydration, and biomechanics to deliver the most comprehensive program available while reducing the incidence of injury.

Our certified strength coaches, along with our orthopedic physicians, physical therapists, certified athletic trainers, sports nutritionist and the Sanford Sports Science Institute (SSSI), offer the most integrated and comprehensive sports performance programming available to athletes of all ages and skill levels.