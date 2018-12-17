Sanford POWER Golf Academy Starting Up Its 2019 Tour Clubs

The Sanford POWER Golf Academy is starting up its 2019 programming with a variety of offerings for players of all abilities and goals.

Among them:

The Junior Tour Club is a developmental program for beginner golfers. This program teaches basic golf swing and short game fundamentals in a fun and encouraging environment. This month-to-month program is a good introduction for any young junior golfer and will grow their love for the game.

The Tour Club 4 provides a complete skill development program with a focus on fundamentals and creating a foundation for long term growth. This four-month program will benefit any golfer looking to improve his or her skill set.

The Tour Club 10 is designed a 10-month program for the competitive golfer looking for a comprehensive approach to improvement. Students will be guided through a series of phases where skill development, golf specific fitness, competition preparation and tournament assessment are presented in a manner that is geared towards long-term growth and results.

The Sanford POWER Golf Academy is the most comprehensive golf program in the region, bringing together skill work with sports science, physical therapy and strength and conditioning. Our team of experts can help you move better, feel better and play better.

For more details and to register call (605) 376-7119.

About Sanford POWER

Sanford POWER is the region’s most well established Sports Performance Training Program. Our goal is to improve athletic performance by stressing the principles of proper functional movement through customized programming based on an individual’s specific needs.

The integrated focus of our professional staff can help maximize an athlete’s potential improvement with their strength, speed, power, and agility. In addition, we have the resources to identify those keys components of nutrition, hydration, and biomechanics to deliver the most comprehensive program available while reducing the incidence of injury.

Our certified strength coaches, along with our orthopedic physicians, physical therapists, certified athletic trainers, sports nutritionist and the Sanford Sports Science Institute (SSSI), offer the most integrated and comprehensive sports performance programming available to athletes of all ages and skill levels.