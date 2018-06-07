Sanford POWER Golf Academy Opening Entertainment Facility

The Sioux Falls golf community is about to get a new addition. Welcome Great Shots.

The golf entertainment facility will be part of the Sanford Sports Complex and will be home to an interactive driving range, the Sanford POWER Golf Academy, a restaurant and meeting space.

The $12 Million 54,000-square foot building is set to open in late 2019 on the southeast corner of Benson Road and Westport Avenue.

Great SHots will have a heated, interactive driving range that will be open year-round and include 60 bays spread across three floors, featuring a giant video wall with golf technology by Big Shots and Flight Scope. Season passes will be available.

The Sanford POWER Golf Academy section of Great Shots will incorporate a putting green, a series of private bays and the Sanford Sports Science Institute’s golf performance and injury prevention research.

The full-service restaurant and bar will be supported by well-known golf hospitality company Troon.

There also will be a kids zone with video games and other activities.