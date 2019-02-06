The Sanford POWER Basketball Academy is hosting a President’s Day Workout and Open Gym at the Sanford Pentagon. Open to all elementary and middle school students, the workout will be held from 10:00 AM – 1:00 PM on Monday, Feb 18.

Come enjoy a great hour and a half workout followed by open gym time to continue to work on your skills.

The Sanford POWER Basketball Academy is the most comprehensive program in the region. The experienced staff is led by director Pat Coughlin and longtime NBA star Kirk Hinrich. Come enjoy a great hour and a half workout followed by open gym time to continue to work on your skills.

Sanford POWER is dedicated to providing year-round performance training options to individuals and teams for players in kindergarten and older.

About Sanford POWER

Sanford POWER is the region’s most well established Sports Performance Training Program. Our goal is to improve athletic performance by stressing the principles of proper functional movement through customized programming based on an individual’s specific needs.

The integrated focus of our professional staff can help maximize an athlete’s potential improvement with their strength, speed, power, and agility. In addition, we have the resources to identify those keys components of nutrition, hydration, and biomechanics to deliver the most comprehensive program available while reducing the incidence of injury.

Our certified strength coaches, along with our orthopedic physicians, physical therapists, certified athletic trainers, sports nutritionist and the Sanford Sports Science Institute (SSSI), offer the most integrated and comprehensive sports performance programming available to athletes of all ages and skill levels.