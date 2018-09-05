Sanford POWER is for everyone including adults. Those interested in getting into better shape and gain muscle can enroll in adult circuit classes.

Monday through Friday from 5:30-6:30 AM, and from 12:00-1:00 PM, Sanford POWER offers an adult circuit class at the Sanford Fieldhouse. The classes are designed to be easy to follow for all levels of athleticism and are built on building muscle and improving cardiovascular fitness.

The classes offer a form of conditioning that combines resistance training with high-intensity cardio. Adult circuit classes are not time-sensitive and adults are able to enroll at any time.

More information regarding Sanford POWER adult circuit classes can be found through the Sanford POWER website .

Sanford POWER offers multiple classes and opportunities including the Sanford POWER Volleyball Academy , and the Sanford Middle School POWER program . All POWER programs take place at the Sanford Fieldhouse in Sioux Falls.

About Sanford POWER

Sanford POWER is the region’s most well established Sports Performance Training Program. Our goal is to improve athletic performance by stressing the principles of proper functional movement through customized programming based on an individual’s specific needs.

The integrated focus of our professional staff can help maximize an athlete’s potential improvement with their strength, speed, power, and agility. In addition, we have the resources to identify those keys components of nutrition, hydration, and biomechanics to deliver the most comprehensive program available while reducing the incidence of injury.

Our certified strength coaches, along with our orthopedic physicians, physical therapists, certified athletic trainers, sports nutritionist and the Sanford Sports Science Institute (SSSI), offer the most integrated and comprehensive sports performance programming available to athletes of all ages and skill levels.